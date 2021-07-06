Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 631,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 77,005 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,776,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

KIM opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

