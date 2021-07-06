Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.44 Million

Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post $167.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.99 million and the highest is $169.70 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $93.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $675.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $693.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $705.61 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $760.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.64. 441,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,102. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,387. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

