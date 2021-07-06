Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $31.76. Approximately 31,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,443,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -25.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.11.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 30.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth $796,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth $763,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

