Nantahala Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,947 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Reading International worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Reading International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%.

In related news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $76,080.00. Also, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $27,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,558.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,920. 25.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

