Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $38.12 Million Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269,690 shares during the quarter. DXP Enterprises makes up about 1.1% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 6.58% of DXP Enterprises worth $38,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DXPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.69. 1,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $627.97 million, a PE ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 2.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

