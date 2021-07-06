Nantahala Capital Management LLC Makes New $15.95 Million Investment in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,508,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,949,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 5.55% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,608,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,296,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,498,000.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FTOC remained flat at $$10.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,294,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,200. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter.

About FTAC Olympus Acquisition

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

