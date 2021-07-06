Nantahala Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,155,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Teligent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Teligent by 181.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teligent by 8.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Teligent in the first quarter worth $57,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Teligent by 6,400.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 124,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teligent by 622.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 208,538 shares during the period. 13.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teligent stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,799. Teligent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

