Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 1,122,849 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 908,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122,849 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $22,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. 2,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

