National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TCS opened at C$42.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$620.52 million and a PE ratio of 87.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.92. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$25.31 and a 12-month high of C$66.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

