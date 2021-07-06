NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 940,569 shares.The stock last traded at $5.67 and had previously closed at $5.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.