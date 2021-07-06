Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.74. Approximately 190,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 523,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.90 and a quick ratio of 28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.27.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 23,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$61,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$390,000. Also, Director Ruben Gabriel Pindar sold 385,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$962,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,475,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,900 shares of company stock worth $1,255,734.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.