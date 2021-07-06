NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTCT opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

