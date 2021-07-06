Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

