Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 184.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,008,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after buying an additional 241,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 587,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock opened at $164.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.87 and a 12 month high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.