Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,047 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in BlackLine by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 312,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,890,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $521,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,897 shares of company stock valued at $11,771,074 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

