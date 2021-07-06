Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Starboard Value Acquisition by 3,455.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000.

NASDAQ:SVAC opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

