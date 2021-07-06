Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,240,000 after buying an additional 270,247 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 128,868 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,014,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after buying an additional 111,983 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

PGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $591.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

