Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,780 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after buying an additional 402,875 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,395,000 after buying an additional 268,396 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,428,000 after buying an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

