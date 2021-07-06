New York Life Investments Alternatives Acquires Shares of 22,744 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. 48,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,525. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.