New York Life Investments Alternatives Boosts Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. H&E Equipment Services accounts for 0.9% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned 0.10% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.25. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

