New York Life Investments Alternatives Cuts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York Life Investments Alternatives trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises 1.2% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in FOX were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.83. 55,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,069. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

