New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Splunk were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Splunk by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $144.20. 20,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,061. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $222,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,348 shares of company stock worth $3,742,508. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.