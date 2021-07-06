New York Life Investments Alternatives Lowers Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

New York Life Investments Alternatives decreased its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Telos were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,971,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 440,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,644,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telos alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at $306,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,400. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TLS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,447. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 805.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.