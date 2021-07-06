New York Life Investments Alternatives Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.0% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Fiserv by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $108.24. 36,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

