New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases Shares of 19,950 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,589,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. 253,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,761,880. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.