New York Life Investments Alternatives Sells 1,184 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

New York Life Investments Alternatives cut its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.77. 635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,019. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $170.31 and a 52 week high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

