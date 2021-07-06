New York Life Investments Alternatives Sells 2,415 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

New York Life Investments Alternatives cut its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in SVMK were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 49.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. 252,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

