News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,131,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,267 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in News were worth $26,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in News by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,803,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,613,000 after buying an additional 259,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,022,000. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at about $24,773,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of News by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 59,480 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.