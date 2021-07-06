News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in News were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,022,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth approximately $24,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,803,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,613,000 after acquiring an additional 259,509 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 387.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 131,099 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2,822.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

NWS stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -271.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.75. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

