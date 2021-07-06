NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.41. 183,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435,060. The company has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.91 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,219,132 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.