NFT Alley (ALLEY) Market Capitalization Tops $751,812.09

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00004259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $751,812.09 and $1,798.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00133699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00167650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.74 or 1.00163518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.33 or 0.00956557 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

