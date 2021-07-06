NFT Index (NFTI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,444.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $559.22 or 0.01649457 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $7,444.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00058285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00961340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.35 or 0.08616655 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

