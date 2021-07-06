Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.18. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $140.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,248.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 2,218 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $25,218.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,790.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,475 shares of company stock valued at $998,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICK. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

