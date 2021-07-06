NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 172.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

NIKE stock opened at $159.74 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $159.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

