Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $42.66. Approximately 504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

NOAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Noah by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 225,379 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Noah by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 966,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 64,690 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth $12,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

