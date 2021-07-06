Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.70 target price on the technology company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOK. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 23.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 1.6% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 14.7% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

