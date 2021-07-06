Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 223,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.48.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

