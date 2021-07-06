Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 337,800 shares of company stock worth $103,109,669 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $317.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.48 and a 1-year high of $320.26. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.64.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

