Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $4,319,480. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.