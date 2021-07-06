Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after buying an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.08. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

