Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) is Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.9% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $138,619,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $169.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.