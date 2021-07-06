Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $25,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,555,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.07, for a total transaction of $2,844,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,163,964.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,475,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,187,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,875 shares of company stock worth $51,371,896 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MORN opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $146.27 and a one year high of $270.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.36.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.