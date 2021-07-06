Northern Trust Corp Sells 183,703 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $25,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 62,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 109,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE EPC opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.