Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 397,949 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.