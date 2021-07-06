Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $262.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.80. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

