NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,773 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $48,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NorthWestern by 883.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 518,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NorthWestern by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $7,975,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

NorthWestern stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,978. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

In related news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.