Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.35

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.35 and last traded at $85.22, with a volume of 1089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.81.

The stock has a market cap of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

