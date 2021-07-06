Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report sales of $333.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.20 million and the highest is $334.40 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $338.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

NUAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,732 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,517,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,589,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,695,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 860.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after buying an additional 1,214,338 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,710,000.

NUAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,735.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

