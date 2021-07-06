Nuggets (NUG) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 32.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $9,104.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00166784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,373.90 or 0.99745136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.97 or 0.00966197 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

