NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of NuStar Energy worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after purchasing an additional 817,689 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 510,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

